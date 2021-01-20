Brace up for more dividends of democracy in 2021, APC tells Ekiti people

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Going by the pace with which Governor Kayode Fayemi kick starts the year with monumental projects, the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Ekiti state has told people of the state to expect more dividends of democracy in the new year.

“The year will be one to be remembered for good by the people of the state as new ideas innovations and monumental projects are beginning to spring up in the state.”

The APC, in a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity, Elder Sam Oluwalana, said with the commissioning on a multi million naira snail factory at Okemesi, which is rated as the second biggest in Africa, the state has again been put on the world map.

“New buildings have been built in all the primary and secondary schools in the state, while 600 new teachers are being

injected to the primary schools.

All iconic buildings that are over a century old in all the schools in the state would soon be demolished to give way for new ones.

“Only just few days ago, Dr Fayemi promised to make life more comfortable for judicial officers in government employment, while Judges are assured of new set of vehicles.

Female Judges too are to be promoted to the bench for the state judiciary to be gender sensitive.

“According to report, the last time government purchased vehicles for Judges was during the first term of His Excellency.

“This will in no small way improve the image of the Judges and enhance effective performance of their duties.”

Elder Oluwalana, who doubles as the Senior Special Assistant on Media(Party Matters) to the state Governor, appealed to people of the state that what the administration requires at present is their maximum cooperation so that the ongoing developmental trend will be extended to other sectors of the economy.

