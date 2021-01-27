Boy,11, drown inside pond as fire razed 18 shops in popular Kano market

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

An eleven year old boy, Naziru Musbahu has been confirmed dead after drowning inside a pond in Zaidawa village in Danbatta Local government area of Kano State.

The little boy, Naziru was said to have gone to play near the pond on Tuesday when he fell and drowned inside the pond.

Spokesperson, Kano State Fire Service, Sa’idu Muhammad confirmed the development saying the victim was rescued dead.

Muhammad said, “We received a distress call through Jamilu Bashir from Zaidawa village, Danbatta Local government area informing us about the incident.

“We swung into action and deployed our rescue team to the scene of incident where it was discovered that it was a boy, (11-year-old) who drown inside a pond.

“Incident happened when the boy went to play near the pond.

“Victim was rescued dead. The corpse has been handed over to his father, Musbahu Muhammad.

“We advice parent, Teachers and general public to join hand to stop our young ones from playing or swimming in pond or river,” Muhammad said.

In a related development, the spokesperson also confirmed a fire outbreak that razed eighteen shops in a popular market, Lahadin Makole market in Dawakin Kudu LGA of the state noting that although no casualties (no life lost and no injuries sustained).

He said, “We received a call on Tuesday night around 9pm through Nura Isyaku from Dawakin Kudu LGA that some parts of the Lahadin Makole Market was gutted by fire.

“Our fire fighter team got to the scene and quenched the fire.”Eighteen temporary shades were involved in the incident. No life loss or injuries.

“Cause of incident and total of properties loss is under investigation,” Muhammad however stated.

