Borno APC chairman refutes claim of violent clashes between supporters

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State, Hon Ali Bukar Dalori on Friday denied reports mostly in some Social Media platforms alleging that there was a bloody clash between supporters of the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Usman Kadafur and member House of Representatives of Biu, Shani, Kwaya- Kusar and Bayo Federal Constituency, Hon Muktari Betara.

Both who hail from Biu and incidentally from the same ruling APC arrived Biu same today (Thursday) ahead of the preparation for the Commissioning of Central Mosque slated on Friday and the presentation of Staff of Office to the new Emir, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Mustapha Umar Aliyu by Governor Babagana Zulum following the demise of the Emir.

This is even as Governor Zulum has on Friday banned all political thuggery a.ka. Ecomog in Biu town, insisting that any political thugs found on the streets of Biu should be apprehended and prosecuted.

It was gathered that Kadafur and Betara were close political allies, until late last year when they parted ways including their supporters for reasons best known to them.

Reacting to the alleged clash, Dalori who was also in Biu to witness the ceremony told our Correspondent in a telephone chat that Biu town and its environs are peacefully celebrating ahead of Saturday’s coronation of their new Emir, adding that, there was no any clash between any supporters of Deputy Governor or Hon Betara as alleged by what he described as purported claims by enemies of progress.

“I am right now in Biu in Company of our Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum. The Biu Emirate and its environs is peaceful and our party supporters are conducting themselves peacefully ahead of the ceremonies.

“Of course, in this type of gathering with a mammoth crowd of APC supporters, there is a likelihood for one person or the other have misunderstandings, but to my sincere knowledge, I have not seen or witness any incident of clash between our teaming APC supporters or from any oppositions.

“Those spreading the rumours of a clash between supporters of APC especially on the social media are enemies of progress who do not have anything doing than to waste their time on easy-going falsehood in the Facebook and other social media platforms.”

The Chairman, therefore, urged all and sundry to disregard such claims of a clash between APC supporters of the Deputy Governor and Honourable Betara, insisting that time for politicking is still far fetched.

But in an interview with one of the supporters of Betara, Usman Ali Jugol told our Correspondent that there was a clash between supporters of the Deputy Governor and that of Betara which turned bloody, especially on Thursday evening.

He described Betara as untouchable Politician with justice, simplicity, commitment and truthfulness, who is always prompt in response to the plight of his electorates. Jugol said Betara command so much respect in the eyes of all, as he gives equal opportunity to all and adopts an open-door policy in his leadership.

“Hon Betara is one of the very few leaders in our present-day politics in Southern Borno that is tirelessly working to revive the lost glory of our past.

“Betara lives for justice, he lives for equity and Insha Allah, Betara will live forever in the hearts of not the people of his constituency, but the state at large.” Jugol narrated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

