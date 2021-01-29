Breaking News
Boko Haram: US donates $325,000 worth of equipment to Nigeria Police

Nigeria Police

By Prince Okafor

As an aid to counter-insurgency operations in the northeast, restore civilian authority in areas affected by the Boko Haram insurgency, the United States Embassy has donated $325,000 worth of equipment to the Nigeria Police Force.

The office of the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) of the U.S. Embassy initiated the donation.

For the 500 officers of the Mobile Police Force currently serving in Borno State, INL provided bulletproof protective vests and bulletproof helmets, goggles, and 20 ballistic shields.

Other equipment includes a tent, mosquito nets, first aid boxes, heavy-duty flashlights, foldable mattresses and other hygiene products were also provided.

While presenting the equipment to the Commissioner of Police Akeera Yunuss Mohammed, who represented the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu at the function, INL Director James Jewett stated that the equipment will be transferred to the Mobile Patrol Division of the Nigeria Police Force officers assigned to Borno State.

“By providing these supplies and equipment, INL is complimenting prior USAID investments in Borno State through the Office of Transition Initiatives.

“We are proud to stand with Nigerian law enforcement on the front line of maintaining peace and security. This donation will improve the health and security of those brave men and women committed to providing law and order,” Jewett added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

