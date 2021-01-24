Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that blind political patronage has denied many Nigerians the opportunity to clearly see the one common enemy threatening the country, which he described as killer herdsmen, suspected to be mostly Fulani’s.

Mazi Kanu in a statement through IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, also alleged that the deceptive promise of keeping Nigeria one and Southern Presidency in 2023, has not helped the people to known the potentials and plans of that their particular common dangerous enemy.

The pro Biafra activist however, said that the combined effort of youths from the South and Middle Belt will tame the excesses of the common enemy threatening them and their existences.

Mazi Kanu’s statement read in part, “It gladdens my heart that all Nigerians, especially those blinded by political patronage, have come to the realisation that all peoples and ethnic nationalities indigenous to Nigeria have one common enemy which is killer herdsmen.

“They are a band of rapists and murderers assembled from across the Sahel to forcibly take over our ancestral lands in the name of keeping Nigeria one and promise of Southern Presidency in 2023.

“To complete the spiritually important triangulation necessary to ensure success, there is need now, more than ever, for the emergence of an equally vibrant youthful leader from the Middle Belt as we now have in Yorubaland.

“Nupe, Tiv and Jukun, yoked by years of emasculation are more than capable of producing an uncompromisingly astute young leader to defend their land.

“Our promise remains that no indigenous tribe or ethnic group in Nigeria will be left behind if we work in tandem to rid our various lands of these infestation from the Sahel in the name of herders.

“East, West and Middle Belt together, means its game over for the satanic caliphate killer herdsmen terrorist and their terrorist footsoldiers. Middle Belt we are waiting”

