Björn Seiz aka O5O – One of the best investment advisors one can get, we bet

Kindly Share This Story:

This young entrepreneur has risen from nowhere to become one of the best in the industry, read on to know how.

The road to success was not easy for this 29 year old, as he had to go through a lot of hardships before he settled himself a career which took him to dizzying heights. There are many stories which navigate through a person’s life, but here’s one which stands apart from others. This is a perfect rags to riches story which is perfectly inspirational.

Björn Seiz, was born in the picturesque – Switzerland. He started off his career by dealing in clothes, which involved importing them and selling them online. He had the mindset of a business person since the beginning and that let him start off another venture, which during the initial stages gave him good profits, but due to lack of experience, knowledge and proper guidance, he was left with a huge debt, resulting in calling it quits.

The never dying attitude that Seiz carried made him look for more opportunities and he landed into the cryptocurrency and blockchain business soon after in the year 2015. This business zoomed upwards in a short time and he ended up making a cool $4.3 billion in top market capitalization by 2017, which was astounding. Today this expert investor, advisor and entrepreneur is one of the most sought after professionals whose expertise work behind the scenes of many multi-national million dollar companies world wide. His investment tips are right on target which has made many of his clients richer by a few millions.

READ ALSO:

His predictions have always hit the bulls eye, one example of this was when he advised people to get hold of bitcoins when it was priced at $3,000. These investment advices were well published on his social media profiles. He was confident that by the way big names like PayPal were pumping investments into bitcoins and the government opting to infuse more money into the system, the prices of cryptocurrencies were bound to surge, and that’s exactly what happened in due course of time. Those who followed his investment tips were laughing their way to the bank, and others regretted their decision of ignoring his advice at the right time.

Björn Seiz’ is a renowned name today and his company has left it’s footprints globally. Big names like Forbes, Entrepreneur and Times Magazine feature him in their columns making him perhaps one of the best in the world of investment and finance.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: