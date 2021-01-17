BITTERSWEET: Sextuplets for policeman, wife after 7yrs of childlessness

Kindly Share This Story:

…One dead, couple needs help to keep others alive

By Egufe Yafugborhi

IT has been a bittersweet experience for Mr. Bright Akhimien, a police officer serving in Eleme, Rivers State, and wife, Joyce, after God answered their prayers with fruit of the womb after seven years of childlessness.

On January 12, at the BridgeStone Hospital, Rukpoku, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, heavily pregnant Joyce was delivered of sextuplets, four boys and two girls.

“Yes they came as six but we lost one girl. Four boys and a girl are now left in the hospital incubators”, visibly perplexed Akhimien told Sunday Vanguard.

Rev. G. O. Ebojie, District Overseer, Foursquare Gospel Church, Elelenwo Zonal Headquarters, where the Akhimiens worship, described the development as “miraculous blessing”.

Amidst the widespread joy among friends, relatives, church, colleagues over the new year blessing, the burden of settling bills at the hospital where the babies are still under medical watch and caring for them afterwards remains herculean for the policeman and wife.

He said, “It’s a big thing of joy, no doubt. But I am just a policeman making ends meet for family.

“The burden of caring for these children is enormous but it’s nothing compared to the shame, pressure and pains we have had to endure these pass seven years of childlessness.

“We thank God for answering our prayers. “I can’t help but shout out to well meaning individuals and groups to come to our aid. We can’t do it on our own.

“Thankfully, out of sheer compassion, the hospital has frozen our bill at N1.5million since we arrived through the delivery.”

As Akhimien and wife live through the long drawn challenge of raising the sextuplets turned quintuplets, good spirited individuals and groups touched to share the burden they would have to bear are enjoined to assist in cash or kind through FCMB 2440848014 account details of Bright I. Akhimien.

