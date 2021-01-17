Breaking News
Bisi Akande is big, strong pillar of democracy – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari 

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Chief Bisi Akande, the pioneer Chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, as he marks his 82nd birthday.
The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja last night described the elder statesman, as “one of the biggest and strongest pillars of democracy in the country.”

According to the statement, “In a message, the President sends “best wishes” to the former Governor of Osun State, remarking that Chief Akande “is committed to service of the country and welfare of all citizens.”
He further said,  “The party he helped to form and lead as the pioneer chairman has benefited tremendously, and continues to benefit from his astute leadership, wisdom and strong democratic convictions.”
The President prayed for Chief Akande’s good health and longer life so that the elder statesman will continue to be useful to his fatherland and humanity.

