It was the gathering of crémé delay crémé the society when billionaire CEO of a multi million dollar bitcoin corporation, Orhosere Okeoghene of

“SenexPAY” got hooked to his long time hearthrob, Innocent Isioma who who is also the CEO, Omani luxury nail salon in Lagos.

Okeoghene who couldn’t hide his joy before and during the wedding said he’s been longing to walk the aisle with his charming wife ever since they first met.

The Bitcoin guru whose platform is an instant bitcoin to naira exchange platform, operating since 2016 explained that he now feels relaxed to continue his success in the cryptocurrency industry.

The humanitarian who has successfully processed billions of naira in transactions for his clients promised to love his wife and cherish her for the rest of his life.

Some few dignitaries at the wedding reception are ex Big Brother Africa winner, Uti Nwachukwu who was the compere of the day. Sonorous musician, Timi Dakolo was on hand to render some of his scintillating love tunes and others from his achieve to the admiration of guests.

“I want to thank everyone who made this day worthwhile for me. God will continue to bless them. I’m happy that I finally walk the aisle with my charming and industrious wife.

“She’s a great woman who has given me joy and rest of mind,” he concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria

