Biden’s inauguration speech’ll not be about Trump – Spokesperson

Joe Biden’s first speech as president will not be about Donald Trump, says a spokesperson for the president-elect, just hours before the inauguration was set to begin.

“We spend a lot less time talking about and thinking about and worrying about Donald Trump than I think most people assume,” Jen Psaki, who will be the White House press secretary, told CNN.

“This is a forward-looking speech,” she said of the inaugural address, which Biden will deliver after he is sworn in at noon (1700 GMT).

Psaki said the speech will focus on themes of unity.

“We don’t expect people will come together overnight,” Psaki conceded, but said the idea was for a “more unified approach moving forward.” (dpa/NAN)

