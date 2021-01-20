Biden takes oath as 46th President of U.S.

Joe Biden was sworn in Wednesday as the 46th president of the United States, in an ceremony administered by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Moments earlier, Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president of the United States, becoming the first woman of colour to hold the office.

The ceremony on the West Front of the Capitol is taking place without Donald Trump, the outgoing president, who is in Florida.

READ ALSO: FG moves to deepen reforms in business environment

Biden was sworn in at an unusual inauguration closed to public due to the still raging coronavirus pandemic.

Biden will now deliver his first speech as president.