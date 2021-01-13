Breaking News
Biden names former UN envoy Samantha Power as USAID chief

On 6:31 pm
Joe Biden, President-elect, United States of America.

U.S. President-elect, Joe Biden, on Wednesday announced he nominated former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, as administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

If confirmed by the Senate, Power, 50, will head the agency, which oversees U.S. foreign humanitarian and development aid.

Biden also announced that he was elevating the position to the National Security Council within the White House.

A graduate of Yale University and Harvard Law School, Power served in the Obama-Biden administration from 2013 to 2017 as the 28th U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

From 2009 to 2013, Power served on the National Security Council staff as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights. (Xinhua/NAN)

