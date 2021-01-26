Best-selling author, Todd Cahill wants to teach people to discover ‘who they are’

Kindly Share This Story:

For most of Todd Cahill’s life, he didn’t know who he was and that meant that he didn’t know what direction his life was headed towards. That period of aimless drifting inspires his belief that people must know themselves to succeed.

Todd’s life changed when he had a shift in his mindset: “I made a name for myself as an entrepreneur by saying yes to a work-from-home business ad in 2004 while I was broke and sleeping on a futon,” he says. “I hit the top position in that company 9 months later, and in a few short years was making multiple six figures. I was very shy and introverted in the beginning but turned that into a speaking career.”

Since then, his life has changed and further success has come his way with him making $2 million before his 30th birthday. “I built a speaking career in San Diego that had a weekly attendance of 500+ people for 5 years,” Todd adds. “I got signed as a first-time author to Greenleaf Publishing at age 34. I launched my book, “You Vs You – The 12 Ways to Kick Your Own Ass and Win”, in February 2019. My book became an Amazon Best Seller in 2019.”

But with financial and mental success already achieved, Todd is turning his focus to helping others. “I am teaching and equipping others to discover who they are, release all of their emotional baggage with our certified practitioners which creates massive breakthroughs in their life to be able to step into their full power,” explains Todd.

The vehicle for achieving this is InsideOUT, a human development firm dedicated to helping others fulfil their potential. “We recently launched the InsideOUT Institute with the expressed purpose of teaching and equipping others to discover who they are,” Todd says. “No one is doing this in this capacity and on a global scale like us.”

