Benue Youth Arise Forum confers Youth Ambassador on humanitarian, Dr. Simon Ater

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue Youth Arise Forum, BYAF, has conferred the Benue Youth Ambassador Award on the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Atersimon Foundation, Dr. Simon Ater for his humanitarian services and support to the youths.

Presenting the award yesterday to Dr. Ater, the President BYAF and Senior Special Assistant to the Benue state Governor on New Media, Hon. Bemshima Ortese said the awardee was picked for the honour “basically for his humanitarian services which we have noticed over time.

“He is an icon and beacon whose activities have caught our attention. His activities should be encouraged and emulated given his records of achievements in motivating the youths to be useful to themselves and the society.

“He also runs a foundation which has touched and reached out to a lot of people across the country. We see him as a world figure that is yet to be identified and celebrated.

“Today our duty as youths is to support him through this investiture as youth ambassador by encouraging him to go round the world to extend that good gesture to all humanity,” he added.

Chairman of the occasion and Benue state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Barr. Micheal Gusa represented by Mr. Cornelius Kwende encouraged the Dr. Ater to continue to reach out to humanity through his good works.

Hear him, “Dr. Ater you are a shining star who has encouraged so many people through your deeds. For the Benue Youth Arise Forum to single you out for the award is simply amazing and a confirmation of the humanity in you.

“This is a special recognition for a man who has given his all to the service of humanity and it is well deserved,” he said.

On his part, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Pastor Ojotu Ojeme who graced the occasion with his wife said the decision of BYAF to chose Dr. Ater for the award was apt giving his immense contribution to uplifting the lives of many.

Pastor Ojeme “it is an endorsement of a man who has made impact and not one who has made a name. It is indeed the best choice by the BYAF and it is worthy of commendation because you thought it wise to look for a young man who has actually planted his footprints in the sands of history for the award.

“Please continue in that spirit to look for those who are impacting the society and by so doing you are challenging others to emulate them.

“I congratulate Dr. Ater for his contribution and service to humanity and urge him to sustain the spirit because it speaks a lot about him and his humane disposition.” Pastor Ojeme said.

Receiving the award, Dr. Ater who said he was elated to be so recognized stated that his had been a life of service.

He said “the world would be a better place to live in when we freely lend helping hand to one another. It is very important that we learn to help one another to grow.

“I must also add that the youths must learn to respect the elders, we must not insult our elders if we must grow. And our elders must also appreciate the youths and support them, offering good advises.

“The youths of today are privileged to enjoy the power of the internet in the 21st century. With this we can explore the world. We are privileged to freely travel around the world to see what is happening across the globe.

“I want to encourage us the youths to explore entrepreneurship. That is the focus of great nations of today and we cannot afford to lag behind.

“As a Nigerian networker and entrepreneur I have been helping others to also grow. That should be the spirit.

“In fact in the last 17 years over 25 million Africans have benefited from the opportunity we gave them through my help, support and portfolio.

“So by the grace of God and with the help of Governor Samuel Ortom and other good leaders including the youths we will do more.

“A lot of people believe that majority of the youths cannot add value to the society. I want to challenge that today. The youths of this century are very intelligent and can explore beyond what people including the government think.”

Continuing, he said, “all we must do is to channel our energy to positive issues, and we can do it because we have a lot of those who can use the ICT to transform our world.

“I want to also give the example of great networkers around Africa who are doing the same thing especially in the aspect of crypto currencies investment.

“As you can see we started this long time ago. In 2009/2010, I was that single individual who was shouting for the people to participate or invest in bitcoin or crypto currencies and others. But a lot of people felt I did not know what I was doing.

“I was even dragged by the EFCC and security agencies that I was engaging in illegality by introducing crypto currencies.

“But today even America has embraced digital currency, which is crypto currency. Today, the bitcoin that we refused to buy when it was less than one Naira has gone to $33,000. That should give us a signal that the world has gone far ahead of us.

“On my own I have been able to reach 25 million Africans through networking. For example we have about 22.7million members in Crowd One and 7 million of them are in Nigeria. Out of this number I can proudly say 5 million are financially free today.

“They have built houses bought cars and have become useful to themselves and not taken to crime. They do not engage in insulting anybody on internet. They do not care about what the politicians do. They have become useful to themselves and the society. They have been liberated from poverty and it gives me joy to see how much we have contributed to make the world a better place to live in,” Dr. Ater added.

