Benue summons emergency meeting over regrouping of Boko Haram members on Nasarawa  border

The Benue State Security Council is to meet next week over the reported influx of armed herders into the state and the regrouping of suspected members of Boko Haram sect along the Benue/Nasarawa states’ border.
Recall that the Nasarawa State Governor, Alh. Abdullahi Sule had two days ago raised the alarm that members of the sect were regrouping on the borders of the two states.
Reacting to the development, Saturday in Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase expressed concern that the target was Benue state and urged the people to be vigilant.
He assured that his administration would continue to partner security agencies to ensure the security and safety of the people of the state in the face of the looming security threat.
“Their target will always be Benue State even as they are now assembling in Nasarawa State.
“Governor Samuel Ortom alerted the nation a long time ago about the agenda of these people whether they are herdsmen or Boko Haram, the target is the same – to take over the land.
“The State Government has been proactive on the issue and will sustain its collaboration and support to security agencies to guarantee the safety of the people,” the statement read in part.