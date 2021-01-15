Benue govt distributes 15,000 chairs, tables to schools worth N433.5million

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Benue State Government has commenced the distribution of 15,000 plastic chairs and tables to Basic schools in the state valued at over N433.5million.

The Executive Chairman of Benue State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Comrade Utse Joseph who flagged off the distribution at the Ministry of Energy, Science and Technology in Makurdi said the administration of Governor Samuel Ortom had earlier procured and distributed 10,000 plastic chairs and tables to Basic schools in the state.

He lauded the Governor for showing concern for the Benue child at the grassroots by furnishing schools in those areas to make sure that the pupils do not sit on the bare floor to learn.

Comrade Utse said “Governor Ortom has donated 25,000 chairs to Basic Schools within a short period of less than six months which demonstrates his love for the Benue child.”

He urged people of the State to jealously protect the chairs and tables and not resort to sabotage or willfully destroying which would defeat the purpose for which they were procured.

“We must also caution that anyone found taking away the chairs for personal use will be arrested and prosecuted as earlier warned by the Governor,” he said.

The Executive Chairman explained that the second batch of the initiative was for schools located in the most interior areas of the state that were not reached during the first phase of the distribution, assuring that the third batch of the distribution would commence soon.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: