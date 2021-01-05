Bello donates N6m to family of late Kogi APC women leader

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Kogi State Government on Tuesday presented a N6 million cash donation to the family of the late Dekina Divisional Women leader, late Mrs Mariam Egbunu who died last year October.

The state government also promised automatic employment to any of the children who meet the educational requirements.

The Secretary to the state government, Mrs Ayoade Folashade made the presentation on behalf of the State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Tuesday during the official visit of the government to the family at their country home in Ajaegbe Abocho, Dekina council area of the state.

The SSG said the donation followed the ratification from the executive council of the state to empowered the late women leader family; for her contribution to the All Progressive Congress, APC and the state.

She said the state governor recognised the late APC women leader’s contributions to the state in general and the party in particular.

“We share in your grief, burden and sorrow. The late Divisional Women leader was a committed and loyal party member who played her part well.

“We are here to appreciate the family and commiserate with you. The state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello appreciates her support to the state.”

Speaking on behalf of the children, Ademu Arome eulogised the state governor for remembering the family, “We thank the state government for their support during the time our mother was sick and even after her death.”

The family had earlier urged the state government to provide jobs for the children, saying none of the children has a job.

The late APC divisional Women leader died last year October 14 during a brief illness.

The state entourage led by the SSG also has the State Auditor-General, Yakubu Okala and the Senior Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mrs Billie Nwogu.

