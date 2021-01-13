Breaking News
Be wary of any Facebook account bearing Matthew Tonlagha – Otuaro

The Ibe-uyadonwei of Gbaramatu kingdom, Chief Dennis Otuaro has warned members of the public to be wary of certain Facebook Account to be  that of the Executive  Director of Fenog Nigeria Limited, Mr. Matthew Tonlagha, saying it was  created for the purpose of impersonating him with masked intentions of defrauding unsuspecting people online.

In a Press Statement in Warri,  Chief Dennis Otuaro said that;  ” It has come to our  attention of  the existence of certain  Facebook Account to be the Executive Director of Fenog Nigeria Limited, Mr. Matthew Tonlagha, created for the purpose of impersonating him with masked intentions of defrauding unsuspecting people online”.

According to him;  “We wish to state that Mr. Matthew Tonlagha, neither owns a Facebook Account nor maintains any personal or business profiles on Facebook. He does not operate any account bearing his name or using his picture”.

“We hereby denounce the fraudulent, nefarious and unscrupulous impersonation and hereby alert the public that he has never solicited for, and will never solicit for funds as being propagated by these impostors”, the statement added.

He also said that;  “We are utilising this medium in urging the public to be perpetually conscious of such ‘Facebook Account’ (s), and desist from following the impersonators and similar accounts. We further ask that you contribute in exposing and reporting them till they are arrested. The General Public is warned that anyone who engages in any business or transactions with the said impostor(s) does so at his/her own risk.  Please be guided accordingly”.

