Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick said Tuesday they “expect” to lose David Alaba at the end of the season, but the defender’s father and agent has denied reports the Austria international will join Real Madrid for next season.

“It looks as though he will leave the club, we have to expect that,” Flick said ahead of Wednesday’s league game at Augsburg.

“When a player of that quality leaves, it’s clear you’ll have to get – and will get – another player.”

Alaba is out of contract in June and has repeatedly stalled over signing a contract extension, amid reports he wants a substantial pay increase.

Bayern have already been linked to RB Leipzig’s French defender Dayot Upamecano, 22, as a possible replacement.

The 28-year-old Alaba, who joined Bayern as a junior in 2008 from Austria Vienna, has won 25 titles for Bayern, including the Champions League twice, since his Bundesliga debut in 2010.

According to magazine Kicker, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are all interested in signing Alaba.

On Tuesday, Alaba’s father and agent denied press reports from Spain that the Bayern defender has already penned a four-year contract with Real.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Alaba would earn an annual salary of around eleven million euros ($13 million) at Real.

“No decision has been taken yet and David hasn’t signed with Real,” George Alaba told Sport1.

“There are other clubs also interested,” he added.

Flick has made clear he wants to keep Alaba, who routinely brushes off any questions about his future.

