Bayelsa women-farmers decry damage, threat by herders

By Emem Idio

WOMEN of Agudama-Epie community, Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, have complained about incessant destruction of crops by herders that invade their farmlands, uproot cassava and other crops to feed their cows.

The women-farmers who called on relevant authorities to come to their aid, regretted that herders usually render their efforts useless every farming season by feeding cattle with their crops.

Narrating their experiences, women leader of Agudama-Epie community, Chief (Mrs) Duenize Ogon, alleged: “These Fulani herdsmen threaten our women, they threaten to even rape them. If they meet our women spraying insecticides in the farms, they threaten to kill them saying that they want to kill their cattle, they uproot our cassava and give their cows to eat.

“Therefore, we are begging the government to come to our aid, we have met with the state Commissioner of Police, so they are trying to reach the Miyetti Allah leadership in the state to call their men to order,” she asserted.

Vanguard News Nigeria

