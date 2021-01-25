Bayelsa Dep gov tasks council chairmen, councillors on peace, cooperation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has again stressed the need for Councillors of Local Government Areas to work closely with their Chairmen to deliver effective services to the people.

The Deputy Governor made the call on Monday at a meeting with the Chairmen and leaders of the legislative assemblies of the eight local government areas in the state inYenagoa.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, also frowned at the incessant threats of impeachment against council chairmen, stressing that taking such actions without following due process would only heat up the polity.

He urged the councillors, particularly their leaders, to exhaust all avenues of dialogue and avoid confrontation as much as possible in their dealings with the other arms of government.

On the issue of Councillors’ welfare, he called for patience and understanding, assuring that they will get what is due them within the limits of available resources.

“We should not use violence as the last resort, we must at every point in time be reasonable and respectful. You are supposed to be cooperating with your chairmen because you are not coequal.

“At every point in time, if you don’t overcome selfishness you will become unnecessarily agitated. So I want to appeal to you, that as leaders, the council rest on your shoulders. You must show responsibility in all you do because we will all account for our stewardship someday.

“The idea of threatening your chairmen with impeachment at very turn of events is not the right way to go. You must exhaust every means of dialogue with your leaders and stakeholders of the various local government areas. If you as councillors have issues with any of the chairmen, bring it to my notice,” he said.

He reminded both parties of how God miraculously brought the PDP-led Prosperity Administration in the state to the office and urged them to appreciate the divine grace that has also sustained their own offices.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo also urged the chairmen to be transparent in the running of their councils to avoid unnecessary suspicion and speculations

In a related development, Senator Ewhrudjakpo called for synergy between local government chairmen and Governor’s Special Representatives in the eight local government areas to enable rural dwellers to feel the impact of government.

The Deputy Governor who stated this at a separate meeting with the Chairmen and Governor’s Special Representatives pointed out that their unity and cooperation were key towards replicating PDP’s victory in the recent Bayelsa senatorial bye-elections in future elections.

While urging the Governor’s Representatives to avoid rivalry with their respective council chairmen, Senator Ewhrudjakpo equally directed the Chairmen to provide office accommodation for them to enhance their performance.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: