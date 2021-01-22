Bauchi signs $70m MoU with UK firm for 10 megawatts of energy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PowerDot, a UK based energy firm for provision of affordable, uninterrupted electricity through incineration of municipal solid waste to energy.

Speaking shortly after signing the $70m MoU in Bauchi on Friday, the governor pledged to provide the required support for the smooth execution of the project in the state.

The governor while pledging to protect their investment in the state, expressed optimism that the initiative will enhance internally generated revenue, create employment opportunities and industrialize the state.

“We will do all the needful for you to operate effectively in our state. This MoU that we have signed to provide 10 megawatts of power through waste is key towards providing good governance. My administration will continue to partner with the federal government to comply with power regulations to harness our potentials as enough waste abound in the state,” he said.

In his remark, the Group Managing Director of the firm, Anthony Esere said Bauchi state is the second in Africa to benefit from such investment from the organisation, adding that the firm will commence work in the state in March.

Vanguard News Nigeria

