Bauchi Gov approves resignation of Private Secretary, says spokesman

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, on Saturday, approved the resignation of Mr Musa Mohammed, the Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to the governor, according to a statement by Mr Mukhtar Gidado, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA), on media, to the governor.

According to the  statement made available to newsmen in Bauchi, the governor commended the former PPS for his contributions during the period he served in his administration.

“His Excellency, Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has approved the voluntary resignation of his Principal Private Secretary (PPS), Mr Musa Mohammed, with effect from 21st January, 2021.

“While expressing his appreciation to the former PPS for the invaluable contributions he rendered, during the period of his stewardship as the Governor’s Principal Private Secretary, the governor wished him the best in his future endeavours,” the statement said.

