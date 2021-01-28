Bandits neutralized in sweeping air missions across 4 local government areas

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Many bandits were killed when air platforms carried out several armed missions across identified locations spanning Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna state .

According to Samuel Aruwan ,Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State,the operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, areas covered were Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, Buruku, Ungwar Yako, Udawa, Polewire, Crossing Point, Gagafada, Kugu, Kampani Doka, Gwaska, Goron Dutse and adjoining settlements

Bandits were spotted with cattle about 9km north of Gidan Audu, and were duly neutralized. This was the same situation just southwest of the same location.

More bandits were similarly sighted at Gbakopai and were also neutralized. At the foot of a high ground west of the village, more bandits with cattle were sighted and engaged.

Furthermore, armed bandits were sighted at Gagafada attempting to cross from Polewire to Kampanin Doka, and were neutralized by the fighter jet crew.

At the Gadani area, bandits in a convoy of about 12 motorcycles were sighted crossing the rail line west of Gadani station, and were engaged accordingly. Bandits with herds of cattle were also engaged further west of the same vicinity.

Over Kwafe general area, bandits on motorcycles were seen moving out of Kwafe village towards Chikun and were engaged with rounds.

In another mission covering Giwa LGA, a settlement was sighted at Yadi, active with bandits, and was engaged robustly with many bandits neutralized.

Gwagwada, Sarkin Pawa, Chikun, Kwafe, Sarkin-Pawa to Polewire, Gidan Audu and adjoining settlements were observed to be calm.

Other locations such as Kaduna-Abuja highway, Rijana, Polewire, Kateri, Jere and Zuba were calm with no suspicious activities observed.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with satisfaction and thanked the crews and troops for the wide-sweeping mission.

Further patrols will be conducted in these and other areas across the state.

