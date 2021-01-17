Bandits kill ward head, 80-year-old woman, others in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Security agencies have reported the killing of an aged woman in Sharu village, Igabi local government area of Kaduna state.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State said on Sunday, that the armed bandits invaded the village and raided several homes.

As they shot sporadically, Hauwwa Umaru, 80, was hit by a bullet and died instantly.

In another incident, unknown gunmen killed one Samaila Yohanna, the Ward Head of Konti, in Chikun local government area.

Also in Chikun local government area, bandits killed two locals, Alhaji Sani and Malam Rabiu, at Dande.

In Giwa local government area, armed bandits barricaded the road between Fatika and Kidandan and opened fire on commuters plying the road.

One unidentified woman was killed, and three other persons were injured in the attack.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with sadness, and conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased, praying for the repose of their souls. He also prayed for a speedy recovery for the injured.

The Governor also implored security agencies to ensure diligent investigations into disturbing incidents.

Vanguard News Nigeria

