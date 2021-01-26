Breaking News
Banditry: Zamfara donates N4.78m to families of victims

Zamfara

The Zamfara Government on Tuesday donated N4.68 million to assist families of 39 people who died in recent bandit attacks in the state.

The unknown gunmen had recently attacked communities in Kanoma District of Maru Local Government area, killing 39 people.

Presenting the cash assistance to the beneficiaries, the Special Adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle on Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Fa’ika Ahmad, said the gesture was aimed to cushion the effects of the loss.

“Each of the 39 families of the deceased victims, would be given N120,000.

“We are directed by Governor Matawalle to provide you with this assistance to the deceased families to reduce their hardship,’’ Ahmad said.

The directorate also donated food items to displaced members of Fulani communities taking shelter in Gwashi Community of Bukkuyum LGA.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the food items, provided through the Victims Support Fund (VSF) included rice, beans, salt, sugar, and vegetable oil.

