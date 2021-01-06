Badagry Deep Sea port is strategic to Nigeria – NIMASA boss

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse & Godfrey Bivbere

DIRECTOR-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has said the Badagry Deep Sea port project in Lagos State is a strategic step towards the development of Nigeria as a global maritime hub.

Speaking at a courtesy visit to the paramount ruler of Badagry Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, De-Wheno Aholu Menu Toyi 1, the Akran of Badagry, Jamoh also commended the traditional ruler and his kingdom for allocating land to NIMASA before the take-off of the port project.

The Director-General stated, “Nigeria is strategically located at a significant point in the Atlantic Ocean, with about 853 kilometres coastline, which gives us a geographic advantage to become a maritime hub for not only the West and Central African region, but also the entire maritime trading world. And with over 70 per cent of cargo bound for West and Central Africa destined for Nigeria, we also have a huge commercial advantage.

“The Badagry Deep Seaport, planned to be Africa’s biggest and most advanced seaport when it becomes operational, would help to maximise this extraordinary maritime potential. This is more so given the strategic place of Badagry in the region.”

Jamoh assured that he would work with the traditional ruler and the kingdom to see to the speedy implementation of the project.

Jamoh was presented with the Badagry Pilgrimage Award, a special recognition accorded dignitaries visiting the town.

Commenting on the seaport project, the Alipoto of Badagry Kingdom, Chief Gbenga Fayemi, said it was important for Badagry and the country, stressing that the project is suitably located since Badagry lies between the lagoon and the ocean.

The project is being executed through a public-private partnership supervised by the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, and Lagos State Government, as well as a private consortium of APM Terminals, Orlean Invest, Oando, Terminal Investment Limited (TIL), and Macquarie.

The deep seaport is located in the Gberefun area of Badagry, along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, about 55 kilometres (34 miles) west of the Apapa and Tin Can Island Port complexes.

The port is proposed to be about four kilometres of quay and approximately 620 hectares of dedicated port facilities. It will also include facilities for handling containers, dry bulk, liquid bulk, roll-on-roll-off, and general cargo, as well as oil and gas operations support.

The port will have about 480 hectares of Industrial and Logistic Park Zone.

