BADAGRY: Day Sanwo-Olu brought relief to residents

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

BADAGRY Division is arguably the most neglected of the five divisions of Lagos in terms of political appointments and provision of amenities.

For instance, the division is yet to produce a governor or deputy governor of the state. For some years now travelling on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway has remained a nightmare as a journey between Mile Two and Badagry, which used to be for one hour in the 90s can last for seven hours.

Things took a turn for the worse when the immediate past administration of Akinwunmi Ambode abandoned the construction of the Lagos-Okokomaiko stretch of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, an international highway linking Nigeria with West African countries.

Since coming to power on May 29, 2019, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who promised to turn the fortunes of the historic and ancient town of Badagry around, resumed work on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway and many stretches of the road being handled by China Civil Engineering Construction Company, CCECC, have been completed thus alleviating the suffering of commuters.

Last Saturday, Sanwo-Olu, in fulfilment of his election promises, commissioned three major people-centred projects in Badagry and flagged-off construction of a road meant to consolidate his administration’s efforts in putting smiles on the faces of Lagos citizens.

The projects are 110-bed Maternal and Childcare Centre (MCC) and School of Anaesthesiology in Badagry General Hospital and 252 units of two-bedroom housing project in Idale, as well as a 5.5 kilometre-long Hospital Road, being rehabilitated to create easy access to the Badagry General Hospital and the new housing estate in the town.

The projects were meant to bring succour to the people of the historic town and its environs, who were direct and indirect beneficiaries of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s government initiative.

Knowing the importance of the projects to Badagry Division, the residents trooped out to welcome the Governor with fanfare.

It was a heroic moment as traditional rulers led by the Akran of Badagry, Oba De Aholu Menu-Toyi 1, public office holders, chieftains and members of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC, as well as residents came out to witness the commissioning of the projects.

The elderly, youths and children in their hundreds lined up in different parts of the town waiving hands and shouting ‘Sanwo-Olu’ as the governor moved from one place to the other. Different groups also entertained the Governor with traditional songs, drums and cultural dance.

In appreciation of the warm reception, Governor Sanwo-Olu took about 1.17-kilometre road walk with some residents before flagging off the reconstruction of the decrepit Hospital Road. The road connects the city centre to the Badagry General Hospital.

252 units of two-bedroom flats in Idale

The first project Sanwo-Olu commissioned in Badagry was the Lagos State Eco-Friendly Affordable Public Housing Scheme, which has 252 units of two-bedroom bungalows in Idale.

The housing project is a Joint Venture Agreement with Echostone Development on a 12.7 hectares of land. It was constructed under the supervision of the Lagos Ministry of Housing.

The housing project was designed with eco-technology and Edge Advanced protocol, which is a green building certification that makes buildings to be more resource-efficient. Each home has two trees and a garden.

It also has a water treatment plant, central sewage plant, and power generating plant, good drainages and interlocking road network.

Speaking during the commissioning of the housing scheme, Governor Sanwo-Olu said Lagos State Government acknowledged the effect of affordable housing on the socio-economic well-being of the residents, which was why his administration went into a joint partnership with a private investor to deliver the 252-unit two-bedroom terrace bungalows for low and middle-income families.

110-bed maternity home, rebuilt School of Anaesthesiology

As part of his commitment to change the narrative of the disturbing maternal, newborn and child mortality indices, Governor Sanwo-Olu also commissioned a 110-bed Maternal and Childcare Centre, MCC, in Badagry General Hospital. He also commissioned the rehabilitated School of Anaesthesiology in the ancient town.

5.5km road project

In line with his administration’s commitment to making life comfortable for the people of Badagry in term of traffic management and transportation, Governor Sanwo-Olu, during the visit flagged-off 5.5-kilometre Hospital Road.

The Hospital Road is being rehabilitated to create easy access to the Badagry General Hospital and the new housing estate in the town.

Traffic Management and Transportation programme is the first in the six-pillars THEMES Agenda of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

