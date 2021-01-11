Breaking News
B.L.O.O.D.Y S.U.N.D.A.Y: 20 passengers burnt beyond recognition in Bauchi

FRSC-operatives

By Charly Agwam

No fewer than 20 people, yesterday,  died in a road accident that occurred at Tirwun village, a suburban area along Bauchi-Maiduguri express road, in which two others suffered injuries.

According to an eyewitness, the two vehicles involved in the head-on collision and exploded in flames, burning 20 passengers beyond recognition.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of Bauchi Command, Ahmed Wakil, said the accident that occurred, yesterday, involved a Hummer bus on its way to Maiduguri from Jos and a Golf taxi coming from Misau to Bauchi.

The command spokesman said the police have deposited 20 corpses of the victims at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital’s mortuary, while two female survivors are receiving treatment in the same hospital.

Vanguard News Nigeria

