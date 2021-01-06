Atiku sold INTELS shares because of Buhari’s socialist economic policies – ASO SOUTH EAST

Kindly Share This Story:

…says media claim of 2023 presidential ambition is lazy journalism

By Gabriel Olawale

The South East chapter of the Atiku Support Organization has called out one of the mainstream media (not vanguard) over it’s publication that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar sold his shares in Intels to fund his 2023 presidential ambitions despite the former VP stating clearly the reasons behind his decision.

The ASO southeast chapter wondered why Atiku would sell his shares in 2018 to fund an election in 2023, saying media must learn to differentiate journalism from politics.

On why Mr Atiku Abubakar sold his shares, the South East Coordinator of ASO, Alozie Alozie noted that the economic policies of Muhammadu Buhari has been responsible for the collapse of many businesses in Nigeria saying the world has long left socialism.

“We can see that Buhari did not even develop his knowledge since the 1980s hence he is still stuck on the economic policies of that time”

“We know that the publishers of some mainstream media are loyal membesr of the government but they should know when to be professional in the line of work, politics and journalism are of two different sides of a coin”.

The ASO South East coordinator called on the president to put his pride aside and seek advice from the former VP on economic issues saying Nigeria can no longer survive on the policies of Buhari.

The South East ASO called on media organizations that published such misleading publication to immediately retract the story and offer an apology to the former VP.

