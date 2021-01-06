ASO faults report claiming Atiku sold INTELS shares to finance 2023 ambition

Kindly Share This Story:

Atiku Support Organisation, ASO, has condemned a report by an online news platform claiming that the former Vice President, Abubakar Atiku, sold his INTELS shares in 2018 to finance his 2023 ambition.

In a statement by the group’s Director-General, Abubakar Kabir Babawo, and National Publicity Secretary, Dr. El Mo Victor, ASO described the report as “crap and misleading”.

According to them, “We read with displeasure a publication by an online news outlet on January 4, claiming Atiku sold his shares in INTELS in 2018 to finance his 2023 ambition.

“This is crap and doesn’t make sense one bit. How could someone sell in 2018, before the 2019 presidential elections to finance 2023 ambition?

“This kind of crappy journalism is unacceptable and the medium should be above such.

“However, for the avoidance of doubt, the ASO can confirm that Atiku, a co-founder of INTELS has indeed sold his shares in the company, Nigeria’s biggest logistics service company.

“He invested the proceeds in other sectors of the economy to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in the country and not to finance 2023 ambition as insinuated by the publisher.

“The decision to sell shares and invest the resources into other sectors of the economy was done due to the wicked, cruel, destructive, and retrogressive politics played by the ruling party to attack and weakened INTELS in the last five years.

“Why would a government be preoccupied and consciously be trying tirelessly to kill Nigeria’s biggest logistics company that employs over 60,000 Nigerians for political gains?

“What kind of retrogressive politics is that? From this experience, Nigerians should now understand how the present government is hell-bent on destroying Nigeria, making it difficult and impossible for businesses to thrive, grow the economy, and create jobs.

“This is why many businesses have abandoned Nigeria and moved to neighbouring countries such as Ghana, leaving over 50 million Nigeria youths jobless in the country.

“We wish to counsel the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government to stop frustrating and chasing businesses out of Nigeria,” ASO added.

