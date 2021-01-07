A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Breaking News
Translate
Home » Sports » Arsenal take out N62bn loan after finances take COVID-19 hit
Arsenal take out N62bn loan after finances take COVID-19 hit
“As we continue to work through the implications of the global pandemic on our finances, we can confirm today that the club has met the criteria set by the Bank of England for the Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF),” a statement read.
“As a result, we are taking a short-term 120 million pounds loan through this facility to partially assist in managing the impact of the revenue losses attributable to the pandemic.
“This is a similar approach to that taken by a wide variety of major organisations across many industries, including sports.”
The help from the CCFF scheme comes in addition to the loan provided by Arsenal’s owners Kroenke, Sports & Entertainment.
This has enabled the club to refinance the debt on their Emirates Stadium last year.(Reuters/NAN)
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.