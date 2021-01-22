Breaking News
Arsenal snap up Brighton’s Ryan on loan till end of season

Australian goalkeeper Maty Ryan signs for Arsenal on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion. Photo: Twitter: @MatyRyan

By Temisan Amoye

Arsenal have snapped up Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan on loan until the end of the season

Ryan joins the Gunners to “provide competition and support” for No 1 choice Bernd Leno, and Alex Runarsson.

Leno has remained ever-present for Arsenal in the Premier League this season, starting all 19 matches, while Runarsson has made four Europa League appearances and a solitary appearance in the EFL Cup.

Ryan, 28 had been a regular at Brighton, making 121 Premier League appearances over three-and-a-half seasons, but recently lost his place to Spaniard Robert Sanchez.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking on the signing said: “We know Mat very well through his performances with Brighton in recent seasons and he brings additional quality to our squad.

“Mat has very good Premier League experience and has played over 100 times in the league, which is something that will benefit us greatly on and off the pitch.

“We welcome Mat to Arsenal and look forward to working with him this season.”

The Australian goalkeeper celebrating his move tweeted: Signing for the club you grew up supporting as a kid Heavy check mark @Arsenal. Buzzing to be beginning this new chapter and will give everything I’ve got to contribute to the first club I ever loved.

Maty Ryan who becomes Arsenal’s first signing of the January window will wear the number 33 jersey during his stay at the club.

