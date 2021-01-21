APC warns against hijack of membership registration, revalidation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

THE Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, of ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni, has warned critical stakeholders of the party against hijacking its membership registration and revalidation slated to commence on January 25.

He gave the charge on yesterday in Abuja when he inaugurated a committee on the membership registration/revalidation.

According to him, the party has not had the opportunity of renewing its membership register since the initial registration in 2014.

He explained how APC had in the last seven years, received millions of politicians who left other political parties and joined its fold but were not registered.

He said millions of youth who attained the age of 18 years and above who had joined the party in the intervening period could not be registered, while others who had left the party still had their names in the register.

“The registration and revalidation, therefore, provides the opportunity for both new and old members to register and update their membership in the party, and for the party to expunge names of those who had left so as to have a clean and up to date membership register.

‘’Therefore, this committee holds the key to ensuring a successful membership registration and revalidation across the country. I wish to reiterate that so much is expected from this very important committee.

“Let me make it abundantly clear that the party would not condone any act of sabotage of denying anyone or group of persons from registering. The party would deal decisively with anyone or group who attempts to hijack the exercise.

‘’Everyone must be allowed and given the chance to register. The party has adequate back up materials to ensure a successful exercise and no one is disenfranchised,” he stated.

Chairman of the committee and governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, said the business of his team was to grow the party, not limit people.

Bello said: “People make party; party does not make people. The more the merrier. We shouldn’t get intimidated by the quality or calibre of the people joining our party because we feel that they will deprive us of some certain positions.

‘’That is left in the hands of God but what is important is the success of the party at all elections and once we achieve that, there will always be room for someone.”

