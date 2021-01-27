APC suspends Ajasin’s daughter, Jumoke Anifowose

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state has suspended the daughter of the former civilian governor in the state and the party's governorship aspirant in the July 20 primary election., Mrs Jumoke Anifowose.

Anifowose’s suspension was contained in a letter signed by 25 out of the 29 officers of the party at a meeting in Igboroko unit 1, Ward 2, Owo council area of the state. Leaders of the party said she was suspended for alleged “anti-party activities and for not making any contribution to the development of the party in the last four years The letter also stated that she has not been attending party meetings in the last four years. Several calls put across to Mrs Anifowose for her reaction were not answered.

Confirming her suspension, the state Publicity Secretary of the party Alex Kalejaye said the letter of her suspension had been forwarded to the state Secretariat of the party.

Kalejaye added that the party would make a pronouncement later adding that the party at the ward level had spoken.

Recall that Anifowose had dragged governor Akeredolu to the Fedral High Court in Abuja court challenging the validity of the emergence of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 20 primary election.

Delivering a ruling, Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed the suit filed by Jumoke Anifowose, an APC aspirant in the poll. READ ALSO: Justice Iyang Ekwo held that the case instituted by Olajumoke Anifowose, was not filed within 14 days as was required for pre-election matters. The plaintiff, had in the suit filed on her behalf, by her lawyer, Adesina Oke, challenged the indirect mode adopted by the APC for the conduct of the primary which Akeredolu won. According to her, Section 87 of the Electoral Act and Article 20 of the APC constitution were violated by the party’s State Executive Committee and Local Government Committee while conducting the exercise. She prayed the court to grant an order invalidating the primary election. Anifowose also prayed the court to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission from recognising Akeredolu as APC candidate for the said election. Responding to the judgement, the plaintiff in the suit, Mrs Jumoke Anifowoshe, vowed to appeal the ruling. Anifowose, while reacting to the judgment in Akure, said, “I did not file out of time. It’s an issue to be determined by the Court of Appeal. To me, the judgement is a ridiculous one.” He was yet to appeal the verdict before her suspension by the party from her ward. Vanguard News Nigeria

