APC membership revalidation: NASS postpones resumption of plenary to February 9

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

National Assembly has postponed the resumption of its plenary sessions earlier scheduled for Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

The new date is now Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

It will be recalled that the federal parliament had on December 22, 2020, proceeded for Christmas and New Year holidays after passing the 2021 budget into law.

The notice of postponement was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Ojo Amos Olatunde.

He said the development was due to the membership registration and revalidation exercise of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC which commences on Monday, January 25.

The notice reads, ”This is to inform all distinguished senators and honourable members of the National Assembly that the resumption of plenary sessions earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 26the January 2021 is hereby rescheduled for Tuesday 9th February 2021.

“This postponement is to enable members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) party participate in the registration and revalidation of its membership, scheduled to commence on Monday, 25th January 2021. All inconveniences caused by this change of date are regretted.”

