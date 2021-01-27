APC membership registration: Domination, hijack of processes won’t be tolerated – Bello

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Chairman, National Registration Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC and governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello has warned chieftains and groups within the party against hijacking its membership registration and revalidation exercise.

The governor gave the warning on Wednesday in Abuja during the inauguration of states registration committees.

Warning that such attitude would not be tolerated, Bello appealed to those saddled with the registration in the states not to give in to the antics of those who will want them to do their bidding.

“We have very few members who have left the party and we have many who have joined the party and we believe they should be given the opportunity to register as members of our great party, the APC.

“We will ensure that no one is left behind. We should know that theft or hijack of registration materials will not be tolerated. We should note that domination of the registration process by individuals or groups will not be tolerated.

“I appeal to the Chairmen and Secretaries of this committee to ensure that they stand their grounds and ensure that the job is done at the end of the day”, he charged.

On his part, Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said the APC registration exercise would again prove his state as the largest democracy in Nigeria.

He said; “People are eager to go for this registration because so many new entrants are in the party now but without registration. Also few ones that had left, their names have not been deleted and there are many young men whose number has reached for them to be registered and they will be registered. So, I believe we are going to have a very effective and efficient registration process and we will end up with very high number of members that will be registered.

“We (Kano) have the largest democracy in Nigeria and we will again show it through this registration exercise”.

Secretary of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe had earlier charged the state registration committees to work strictly with the guidelines provided them by the national leadership of the party.

Vanguard News Nigeria

