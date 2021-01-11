APC Excos allege plot by politicians to hijack it’s leadership in Ebonyi LGA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Executives of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Monday, raised alarm over what it described as a plot by some politicians to hijack the leadership of the Party in the LGA.

The present leadership in the LGA were inaugurated on 18th June, 2018 as their tenure, which is for a term of four years would elapse on 18th June, 2022.

According to them, “We shall resist in unison any move by anybody or group of persons to truncate the tenure of our office which is still running.”

In a Communique issued at the end of its Expanded Executive Council meeting held at Umuniko Town hall, Achiuzam in Isu, Onicha LGA, the executives led by the Chairman, Hon. Okoro Agwu Uchenna stressed that it would not condone any form of indiscipline, division, disloyalty and rancour within the party.

They called on members of the party both old and new to uphold the supremacy of the Party’s Constitution as it will not hesitate to convoke relevant sections of the Constitution to discipline any erring member.

“That we commend His Excellency Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi fnse, fnate the Executive Governor Ebonyi State on the bold step he took in joining the ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS APC. We most heartily commend him on this voyage as he has now connected Ebonyi State to the centre.

“That we wholeheartedly welcome His Excellency Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi fnse, fnate the Executive Governor Ebonyi State into our great fold the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“That we in the same vein welcome all the new entrants into our fold in Onicha LGA especially those who alongside Governor David Nweze Umahi defected to our great party ranging from Hon. Chief Odefa Obasi Odefa – the Rt. Honourable Deputy Speaker Ebonyi State House of Assembly and His colleague Hon. Chukwuma Igwe, Members of the State Executive Council of Ebonyi State Government from our LGA, the Executive Chairman Onicha LGA amongst others. We assure them they will be duely carried along in the schemings of our great party the APC.

“That we encourage our new entrants to avail themselves the opportunity of being registered officially during the forthcoming registration exercise of our party billed for this year. That our resolve to supporting the administration of His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR is unequivocal.

“That we will not condone any form of indiscipline, division, disloyalty and rancour as we call on the members of our great party both old and new to uphold the supremacy of the Constitution of the party. We shall not hesitate to convoke the relevant sections of the Constitution of the party to discipline any erring member.

“That we pass a vote of confidence and commendation on Hon. Okoro Agwu Uchenna – the APC Chairman Onicha LGA. That we thank our Leaders led by Comrade Okorie C. Okorie (Ambassador of Peace) for the Christmas presents they provided for the Party Executives both at the Ward and LGA.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

