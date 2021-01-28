APC begins distribution of membership Registration Materials to States

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC said it has begun the distribution of registration materials ahead of its membership registration, revalidation and update exercise slated to begin on February 2.

This was disclosed in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja by the media directorate of the party.

“Ahead of the membership registration, revalidation and update exercise, the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday began the distribution of registration materials from the party’s national secretariat in Abuja to all designated registration centres nationwide.

“The distribution exercise which was supervised by the National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe alongside the Party’s Director of Administration, Alh. Abubakar Suleiman and Director of Organisation, Prof. Ussiju Medaner will be conducted from Thursday 28th January to Monday 8th February, 2021”, the party stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

