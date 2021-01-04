Anxiety in Akure as Shoprite staff allegedly commits suicide over suspension

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure

Anxiety gripped residents of Akure, the Ondo state capital as a 23-year-old staff of Shoprite, identified as Jumoke Kehinde reportedly committed suicide.

She reportedly committed suicide by allegedly drinking a pesticide, snippers after being suspended for coming late to work on New Year Eve.

Sources at the Shoprite office in Akure metropolis said the deceased was found dead at her residence in Kajola area, Oda road.

She reportedly came late for work that ill-fated day and was thereafter sanctioned and was asked to go back home.

Vanguard learnt that the deceased on getting home reportedly took some poisonous substance.

A staff of Shoprite told newsmen that “It is normal that anyone who comes late should wait outside before they are allowed in and be given a suspension.

“She was seen arranging her table getting ready for the day’s sales as she looked happy but later left the mall at about 11 am after receiving the suspension letter.

“At about 4 pm, a distress call was received in the office that she was not feeling fine.

“One of the management staff went to check on her. Kehinde was found on the floor of her room shaking while her body was oozing with snipper odour.

“Although, no empty can was found anywhere as she was rushed to the hospital.

“After some time at the hospital, she was declared dead. One of her relatives said she did not show any sign of depression.

“she was given a suspension for coming late that day. She was told to go home. After then she went back home.

“We all know that when you come late you will be given a suspension for a few days without payment.

“I don’t see any reason why such an issue would cause her to kill herself by committing suicide.”

Contacted for comments, the state police image maker, Tee-Leo Ikoro said the matter was not reported at the police station.

But a police source said that her body has been deposited in the state hospital morgue for autopsy.

Efforts to reach the family members of the deceased and the Management of the shopping mall proved abortive.

