Anita Joseph brandishes new-look body

Kindly Share This Story:

Nollywood diva, Anita Joseph doesn’t take prisoners when it comes to showcasing what Mother Nature has blessed her with. We have seen her in all sorts of killer photos; the bikinis, the bum shorts, cleavage-baring dresses that leave nothing in their wake but gaping mouths and a lot of unfulfilled desires.

Taking about selling points? Many would tell you it is either their butt or bum, but this walking time bomb of sexual desire comes with both packages – bum and butt, and they come in a good, pleasing measure too.

ALSO READ: US vows action against election riggers in Uganda

When Potpourri once asked her which she cherishes more, it was a question that got the actress in a twist because she could not really figure out which is which as she has a good supply of both. But now it seems the actress has worked on them by slimming down a little.

The gleeful actress declares on her Instagram page, “Thank God I’ve lost this weight now Courtesy of @weightlossbymma . I know a lot of you didn’t want me to lose weight. They said chai wetin other girls dey pay millions to have you have it in quantum, plenty and surplus. That weight is a weight you won’t understand.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: