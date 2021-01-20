Anchor University speaks on abduction of DVC, Prof Fatokun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The management of Anchor University, Lagos, owned by the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, on Wednesday, confirmed the abduction of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Johnson Fatokun, saying contact has been established with his abductors and that the lecturer is in good health.

In a statement by the Assitant Registrar, Strategy and Communication, Okesola Sanusi, the university management said it was working in conjunction with security agencies to ensure Fatokun is released as soon as possible and in good health.

“The management of Anchor University wish to confirm the abduction of our Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof J.O. Fatokun. He was abducted in Nasarawa State on Monday, 18 January 2021 on his way from Jos, where he had gone to attend to family duties.

“The university, in partnership with the nation’s security agencies are currently working tirelessly to ensure his release within the shortest time possible. We have already established contact with him and wish to inform the public that he is in good spirit.

“Fatokun, a Professor of Computational Mathematics and Numerical Analysis, is one of the most valuable staff of the University, who has contributed immensely to academic research for development nationally and internationally.

“We wish to extend our appreciation to the university’s friends and well-wishers who have expressed concern and support for the Institution since the incident took place.

Please join us in prayer as we continue to navigate this tough-terrain and hope to share the news of his release in a short while.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: