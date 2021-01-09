Anambra APC Chair ‘Ejidike’ hosts special stakeholders meeting in Awka

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Party Leaders seek true reconciliation among Members

…Seek better funding of the party in the state to enable it win the poll

By Paschal Candle

A Special Stakeholders’ meeting for the forthcoming APC Party registration exercise, the unveiling of Party’s Blue Print 2021 and reconciliation of the members of the All Progressives Party (APC) in Anambra State has been held in Awka Anambra State.

The stakeholders’ meeting was convened at the instance of the Executive Chairman of the Party State Caretaker Committee led by Chief Sir Basil Ejidike (Ikwelle Nnabuenyi) at Olivia Montage Hotels Awka Anambra State.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Dr Chris Ngige, Dr Tony Nwoye, Senator Andy Ubah, High Chief Engr Johnbosco Onunkwo, Chief Dr George Moghalu, Dr Chidozie Nwankwo, Hon Olisaemeka Onyeka, Nze Chidi Duru, Chief Innocent Obi, Chief Alex Chukwurah, Hon Sir Azuka Okwuosa, Ambassador Elijah Onyeagba, Rev Uche Ibeabuchi, Chief Sir Paul Chukwuma, Engr Nelson Onubogu, Chief Paul Orajiaka, Chief Onyii Uzochukwu, Chief Barr Tagbo Ikeh, Chief Ben Etiabah, Hon Ikem Uzoezie, Hon Izuchukwu Okeke, Hon Ebele Obi, Hon Theo Nnorom, Chief Amobi Nwokeafor, Hon Barr CJ Chinwuba, Hon Chibuzor Obiako, Arc Osita Anazodo, Chief Johnbosco Aniedobe, Hon Barr Okonkwo Okom, All the Members of State Executive Committee, Zonal Working Committee, 21 Local Government Chairmen of the Party and their Secretaries, Chairman of all the ward Chairmen, Leaders of Thoughts, Gubernatorial Aspirants and other Stakeholders too numerous to mention.

Speaking at the Special Stakeholders Meeting, The State Chairman Chief Basil Ejidike in his opening remark thanked all the Leaders of the party and stakeholders for making out time in their various busy schedules to attend the meeting.

The State Chairman of the Party, Chief Sir Basil Ejidike said the time of blame game was over, stressing that it was rather time to unite to build a virile and enduring party capable of making a loud statement in the state politics, most especially 2021 Governorship election.

He disclosed that the party has so far generated the sum of N24,670,000 post COVID-19 intervention scheme, targeted at providing succor to the members.

The Chairman listed challenges of the party to include mistrust among key leaders, funding, non recognition of the party in government affairs, absence of reward system and adequate visibility.

Also speaking, Senator Andy Uba underscored the place of forthcoming party registration and reconciliation among party members to ensure victory at the poll.

“Nobody should see himself as bigger than others. We must see ourselves as equal. We can’t afford to allow the governance fall into the hands of our enemies.”

On his part, a Former House of Representatives member and APC Governorship Candidate for 2017 Election, Dr Tony Nwoye decried the abysmal performance of the party at the last general elections, urging members to buckle up.

“We must tell ourselves the truth, we didn’t perform well in 2019, we couldn’t win any seat in the house. I don’t want to talk about 2017 because I was directly involved.

“Let’s leave acrimony and embrace unity and oneness. We need people and must review our process,” he said.

While challenging party leaders to sit up, Dr Tony Nwoye urged Dr Ngige to take the party message to Buhari to make the house fertile to take over the state. He also asked for forgiveness for those he offended and He has forgiven those who offended him.

Former National Auditor, Sir Paul Chukwuma said, “we have only one agenda. If we must get the victory, all hands must be on deck, especially the leaders. Those who have sacrificed should be compensated.

“We need to structure the party through prunning down the aspirants. We also need to fastrack the registration process in order to manage any shortfall and crisis that will come out.”

On his own part, the South East Zonal Youth Leader, Hon Olisaemeka Onyeka laid more emphasis on the need to give women and youths a chance and carry them along.

In his own contribution, Dr Chris Ngige assured party members of improvement in the reward system, calling for patience.

He also praised pass a vote of confidence on Chief Basil Ejidike led State Working Committee saying, “Since I started politics, the current members of the State working committee are one of the best, in terms of educational qualification and experience.

“But their output not commensurate with your experience because of some certain factors. As leaders, you must see yourself as workers and should not be partisan.

“You’ve not done enough to cement the party, and that’s why we have fractural lines. Yes, it’s not your fault to an extent because our reward system is not commensurate to what is obtainable in other parties, especially when PDP was in power.

“Be patient, our reward system must change. There will also be expansion of conditional transfer to include party members, as well as the 774,000 jobs. All efforts is to make members have sense of belonging.

Vanguard News Nigeria

