Anambra 2021: November 6 poll a must-win for APC, says Imo gov

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

Imo State governor and coordinator of All Progressives Congress, APC, reconciliation in the South East, Senator Hope Uzodinma said yesterday in Awka that the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State is a must-win for APC and boasted that the party would mobilize forces, both known and unknown, to ensure the victory of the party.

Addressing stakeholders of the party from the five South-East states, Uzodinma urged members of the party in Anambra State to put behind them all the quarrels and bickering and form a united front to be able to win the election.

He said: “We must have the spirit of giving and take to be to accommodate each other. I am here to appeal to all of you to be united and bury the hatchet. No matter how strong we are individual, we can only achieve our objective if we come together.

“Our party must be returned to the people and it is the leaders that will carry out this process of unification. Anambra is important to APC, but it is regrettable that the state has been in opposition for so long, which has affected the socio-economic development of the state.

“Biafra war ended 51 years ago and what we have now is a united Nigeria. What the Igbo need in Nigeria is a level –playing ground to bring out the talents in our people.

“It is also important to know that the only way we can benefit from a united Nigeria is by being part of the national politics and that political mainstream is APC. It is, therefore, necessary to return Anambra State to national politics by ensuring that APC is the dominant party in the state.

“We know all those that caused division in Anambra APC and our job is to make everybody see the need to be united and work as one body, which is what will help us strengthen APC ahead of the party membership registration, congresses and national convention before the November election. Are therefore determined to reconcile everybody”.

According to Uzodinma, a transparent primary would ensure that those who lose would support the winner, knowing that in a united APC, there would be room to accommodate all the gladiators.

He also assured the people that the party has no anointed candidate for the governorship election, adding that it is the delegates that would determine who would carry the party’s flag for the election.

In his speech, the former senate president, Chief Ken Nnamani said although Anambra had excelled in commerce and industry, it had not done well in terms of playing national politics.

“It is important that our people participate actively in national politics because if we are not part of the central government, our people will continue to lose,” he said.

Among those who participated in the stakeholders meeting were Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonna Onu, Minister of State for Education, Chief Emeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Dr Uche Oga, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Director General of National Inland Water Ways Authority, Chief George Moghalu, all the governorship aspirants of the party for the November election, among others.

