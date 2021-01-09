AMOTEKUN: Makinde vows to deal with erring members

Kindly Share This Story:

…As NANS gives Gov 72 hrs to address alleged brutality

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Friday, declared that his government was already investigating the alleged high-handedness of the Amotekun corps, noting that the issues would be addressed in the interest of the security and wellbeing of residents of the state.

The governor reassured the residents of the state that the administration was doing everything it could to address security challenges in the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Governor Makinde stated these on his Twitter handle @seyiamakinde on the recent occurrence in Tapa Town in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the State.

The incident involved some youths and corps of the Oyo Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun.

He added that Amotekun was introduced to check insecurity in the state, noting that the government will not sit back and watch any harassment or intimidation of any member of the public or any security agent.

He said: “Following the recent events in Tapa, Ibarapa North Local Government Area, it becomes imperative that I once again reassure the good people of Oyo State that our administration is doing everything in its power to address security issues in our state.

“One of the strategies we are using to check insecurity in the state is the recently introduced Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun). I am fully aware of the alleged highhandedness by some members of the corps. We are investigating these issues to address them promptly.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), has given a 72-hour ultimatum to the Oyo State Government to set up machineries for the reorientation of operatives of the corps.

The ultimatum was on the heels of series of alleged misdeeds of some operatives of the corps since its inauguration by Governor Seyi Makinde in the state.

The students’ body, in a statement jointly signed by the association’s chairman in the state, Comrade Oluwafunmbi Mayowa Opakunle; General Secretary, Comrade Ojetola Babatunde and Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeleke Quadri stated that the Amotekun corps had over the time shown that they needed additional orientation on modern security approaches and their relationship with the masses, for proper cohabitation and navigation of their duties as they will be needing necessary stakeholders in fishing out the criminal elements amidst the population.

READ ALSO:

The statement added that this was the best way to overcome the security threats posed by bandits and other criminal elements and to avoid unnecessary victimization of the people.

The statement read further: “We’ve written on several occasions to inform the Oyo State Government and the entire populace of the state on the excesses of the just commissioned Western States Security Network, Amotekun Corps, but it seems a mere propaganda to many and an attempt aimed at undermining the effort of the state government on tackling the rampant insecurity uprising in the state, as the accused has also sent publications on this occasion to distort the allegations against them.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: