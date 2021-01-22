American rapper Lil Wayne grateful over Donald Trump’s presidential pardon

Kindly Share This Story:

American rapper, Lil Wayne, has expressed gratitude to the former President of the US Donald Trump for the presidential pardon granted to him.

Trump granted rapper Wayne presidential pardon in his final hours as the US President.

READ ALSO FCTA alerts public on activities of fake COVID-19 inspectors

The music star took to his Twitter to thank the former president for recognising that he has a lot of responsibilities.

“I want to thank President Trump for recognising that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community.

“ I also want to thank @bradfordcohen for working so diligently to secure another chance for me. Love! he tweeted.

Trump issued 73 pardons and commuted the sentences of 70 additional individuals with Lil Wayne on the list in an official White House statement that was released on Tuesday Jan. 19.

Recall that the 38- year- old rapper, had not yet been sentenced, after pleading guilty in Dec. for carrying a loaded firearm while travelling on a private jet.

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, also known as Lil Wayne, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record executive, entrepreneur and actor.

He is regarded by many contemporaries as one of the most influential hip hop artists of his generation and often cited as one of the greatest rappers of all time.

His career began in 1995, at the age of 12, when he was signed by rapper Birdman, joining Cash Money Records as the youngest member of the label.

For many years, Wayne was the flagship artist of Cash Money Records, before ending his association with the company in June 2018.

The renowned rapper has won numerous awards which includes: Grammy awards of best rapper, Billboard Music Awards among others.

Kindly Share This Story: