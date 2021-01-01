Allow us to serve as customary court judges, Rivers Traditional Rulers beg Wike

Kindly Share This Story:

…Wike seeks support of traditional rulers in building strong institutions

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Traditional rulers in Rivers State have called on the state government to be allowed to service as Chairmen of Customary Courts.

The Chairman of the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council, His Majesty King (Dr.) Dandeson Douglas Jaja, requested the governor to give the traditional rulers opportunity to be serving as Judges of the Customer Courts.

Jaja, who is the Jeki V Treaty King, Amanyanabo and Natural Ruler of Opobo Kingdom, while speaking at the 113th Quarterly General Meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, yesterday in Port Harcourt, noted that they are custodians of culture of the people that they should be allowed to become Judges, while Lawyers serve as Assistants.

He said: “We wish to use this opportunity to specially appeal again to Government to consider making traditional rulers judges of Customary Courts as it was when Customary Courts were first established in the Country by the colonial Government.

“Given the customary nature of issues adjudicated at the Customary Courts, traditional rulers with verse knowledge in the culture and tradition of the people can sit as judges. Lawyers can then be appointed as Special Assistants to the Judges to advise them on cases touching on fundamental human rights and jurisprudence.”

However, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State urged the traditional rulers to work with the state government to build strong institutions in the state.

Wike promised to deliver official vehicles to traditional rulers in the state from January, 2021, noting that the car gift would start from First Class traditional rulers in the state.

Wike stated that the government was looking up to the rulers for effective implementation of policies of government in the state. He said: “We look up to our traditional rulers for the effective dissemination of Government policies and progress on the one hand and face developmental challenges faced by your communityies and the attention of Government.” The governor noted that the traditional institution was strategic in the development of the state, tasking the traditional rulers to work with the local governments and the state to advance security, education and affordable health care. He alleged that the former Adminstration in the state disparaged the institution, noting that he restored the sanity and dignity of the hallowed stools. Wike said: “We also look up to our traditional rulers to work with local government councils and security agencies to advance peace and security in their communities. “We further expect the Royal Fathers to work with State Government to build a strong state that can deliver quality education, affordable health care, clean water, sanitation. When we came in, the first thing we did was to restore His Majesty and reverend the traditional institution to what it should be. “Before, it was abused and desecrated by the previous Government, we later proceeded to give official to serving stool and presented staff of office to over 200 traditional rulers. We will from January 2021 present official vehicles to our traditional rulers starting with first class kings.”

