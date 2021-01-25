Akwa Ibom refutes alleged secret employment of civil servants

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel

Akwa Ibom State government has denied allegations of secret employment of workers into the civil service.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Iniobong Ememobong, who dispelled the insinuations, said the state government has never failed to publicize its employment slots to enable the generality of job seekers to avail themselves of such opportunity.

But Vanguard reliably gathered that the state government toward the end of last year secretly employed about 200 personnel into strategic positions in the service.

Ememobong said, “There is no secret recruitment of workers in the state. And there are different levels of recruitments. There are talks about strategic replacement, for example.

“Last year, doctors were recruited and it was published. When you talk about recruitment, there are strategic areas that the government recruit and those that have been made public.

“Like we are recruiting teachers now, it’s public. The Civil Service Commission can call for a strategic replacement like what happened in the doctors’ recruitment. If you recall, teachers were recruited after the issue of the 5000. That’s the recruitment we know about.”

On the inability of applicants to access the website for registration on the ongoing recruitment of 1000 teachers, he blamed it on internet failure.

“it is the challenge of the internet in Nigeria but the technical team is aware of the complaints and they are working to rectify it”, he assured.

