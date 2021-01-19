Breaking News
Akwa Ibom PDP expresses sadness over death of Ekpenyong

PDP and its colour flags

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Akwa Ibom Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State has officially announced the death of its chairman Obong Udo Ekpenyong.

Publicity Secretary, Borono Bassey in a statement said the party is saddened by his demise

He quoted the deceased’s physicians, as saying that he died in the early hours of Tuesday, January 19, 2021, from complications traceable to the novel Covid-19 virus.

The statement added, “Obong Udo Ekpenyong who assumed office as the 6th State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State was the immediate past Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Akwa Ibom State and a former member of the National Executive Committee of our Party.

“He was also a former Political Adviser to Governor Victor Attah as well as a one time Chairman of Ukanafun Local Government Area.

“Our Party, the PDP has been thrown into unimaginable fried by the news of his passing even as we condole with the bereaved family.

“We are confident that God Almighty who is the source of all comfort will grant us the grace to bear this tragic loss. ”

