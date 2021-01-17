Akwa Ibom ex-Lawmaker urges FG to commence 5th portion of East-West Road

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A former Chairman of the South-South Parliamentary Caucus in the House of Representatives, Dr. Esio Oquong Udoh has urged the federal government to commence work on the fifth portion of the East-West road which starts from Oron to Calabar, Cross River State.

Udoh who said the recent promise by the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio to complete the East-West road by next year was quite commendable, noted that the road cannot be completed without the fifth portion.

He said the economic benefits of the fifth portion of the road to the Ibom Deep seaport and the economies of the states which it traverses could not be over-emphasized.

Udoh, who spoke in an interview in Uyo, weekend, alleged that the immediate past minister of Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, Pastor Usani Usani changed the original plan and design of the road which frustrated the commencement of construction of the road.

His words, ”To the best of my knowledge in 2014 when Dr. Goodluck Jonathan was the president he had awarded the fifth portion of the East-West road to a Chinese company at the cost of N167billion. And the road was to traverse from Oron to Calabar.

”But it is unfortunate that the immediate past minister of the Niger Delta, Pastor Usani Usani came and generated issues on what was already done by the Jonathan administration and disrupted a lot of things. He then tried to divert the road through other areas and to end in Tinapa.

“And in the course of that the cost of the road was skyrocketed from the initial N167billion to about N350billion. And from what I gathered, that was the major reason why the federal government refused to award the job because the government claimed there was no money for such a project.

”We must challenge the fifth portion of the road until it is accomplished. And until that portion of the road is completed, the federal government cannot say it is completed the East-West road.

”The economic implication of the East-West road is that there is a deep seaport coming up by God’s grace in the next three years and we expect that the East-West road up to Calabar will facilitate transportation and access to the Ibom Deep seaport”

The Federal Lawmaker who represented Oron federal constituency between 1999 and 2003 said it is unfortunate that for the past two years nobody has talked about the East-West Road and now that minister of Niger Delta is talking about finishing the Warri- Oron axis, nobody is talking about the Oron-Calabar axis which is the 5th portion.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: